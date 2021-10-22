Person of interest, possible getaway driver identified by police in deadly food mart shooting

article

Police in DeKalb County want to speak to two men in connection to a shooting death that happened at a food mart off Glenwood Road earlier this month. Police said one of the men is a person of interest in the case.

It happened in the parking lot of a food mart in the 3900 block of Glenwood Road near Shamrock Drive sometime before 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a 61-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police released these images of man in gray T-shirt who investigators call a person of interest in a shooting death on Oct. 14, 2021. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police on Friday released a photo of a man in a gray T-shirt who investigators said is a person of interest. Detectives said the two men were fighting moments before the deadly shooting.

Police released these images of man in a green vest who investigators believe was the getaway driver after a shooting death on Oct. 14, 2021. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Investigators said a second man seen wearing a bright green vest drove the person of interest from the scene in a four-door gray Honda Civic with black and silver trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit at 404-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

