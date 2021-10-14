Person shot at DeKalb food mart parking lot

article

Police are investigating a shooting off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County.

It happened in the parking lot of a food mart in the 3900 block of Glenwood Road near Shamrock Drive sometime before 5 p.m. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Police investigate after a shooting in the parking lot of a store along Glenwood Avenue on Oct. 14, 2021. (FOX 5)

Details surrounding the shooting as well as information about the possible shooter have not been released.

DeKalb County police are investigating.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

