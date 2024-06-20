Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for person of interest in $250K Atlanta jewelry burglary

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 20, 2024 6:59am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Detectives are searching for a person of interest in a burglary of around $250,000 worth of jewelry from an Atlanta home.

Officials say the burglary happened Tuesday at a home on Lullwater Parkway.

According to investigators, the suspect forced their way into the home.

Once inside, police say they stole the jewelry, $10,000 in cash, and two firearms.

Police shared a video and photos taken from the home's Nest camera showing a person of interest in the case.

Image 1 of 3

(Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.