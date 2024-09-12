Police searching for person of interest in Alpharetta shooting investigation

Alpharetta Police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown. Investigators say they got a call at around 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding shots fired around Highway 9 and Milton Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated. His current condition is unknown.

FOX 5 crews were on the scene as officers processed the area. Police say they found multiple shell casings and spoke to several witnesses.

Officers say they determined there was some kind of verbal fight between two people and that escalated to gunfire in the middle of the road.

Alpharetta Police say they have a person of interest in the case. They were photographed on a motorcycle holding a weapon. The person wore a black jacket with white patches, black pants, helmet, and gloves.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Alpharetta Police Department)

If you have any information, please call the Alpharetta Police Department, at 678-297-6338 or clawrence@alpharetta.ga.us.