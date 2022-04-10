Expand / Collapse search

Person hospitalized following shooting in southwest Atlanta, police investigate

April 11, 2022 1:15AM
ATLANTA - Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital around 3:!5 p.m. after someone arrived with a gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned the shooting happened near 1191 Oakland Lane.

The injuries the victim suffered are not believed to be life-threatening, investigators said.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

