Person hospitalized following shooting in southwest Atlanta, police investigate

Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital around 3:!5 p.m. after someone arrived with a gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned the shooting happened near 1191 Oakland Lane.

The injuries the victim suffered are not believed to be life-threatening, investigators said.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

