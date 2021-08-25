Person dead after vehicle overturns onto Atlanta Beltline path

article

Atlanta police say a person is dead in southwest Atlanta where a vehicle overturned and fell onto an Atlanta Beltline bike path.

SKY FOX 5 was at the scene near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Road. Both roads are closed.

The vehicle came to a rest just south of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Police investigate a fatal accident involving a car on the Atlanta Beltline. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led up to the fatal accident.

