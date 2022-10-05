Person air-lifted after train crashes into car, deputies say

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a person was airlifted to a hospital after a car collided with a train on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Hyde Street and Temple Street in Douglas County. Officials said they received a call at 9:58 a.m. that a Norfolk Southern Railroad train collided with the car.

Maps show a railroad track intersects with Hyde Street.

Authorities don't have an update on the car occupant's current condition.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.