Shoppers put healthy items in carts to avoid judgment, survey says

A new survey says 40% of shoppers say they are only putting healthy items in their carts to avoid being judged at the checkout line. The survey also found that many shoppers use the self-checkout line to avoid being judged about their purchases.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Kroger grocery store chain. 2,000 people in the U.S. were polled about their grocery shopping habits.

The survey found nearly two in five have experienced "cart envy" and left a checkout line in search of items they saw in others' shopping carts.

And if you've ever left the grocery store with more than you intended to buy, you’re not alone — 78% have done the same. In addition, about two-thirds admitted they sometimes spend more than $50 on unintended purchases.

And more than two in five respondents have tried to focus on eating healthier since the pandemic began. And for more than one in three, that has meant an increasing importance on vegan, vegetarian and organic products.

The study also looked at the personality differences of those who write lists before grocery shopping and those who don’t.

It found 80% of respondents identified as list-makers, compared to just 20% who do not.

TRAITS OF THOSE WHO MAKE GROCERY LISTS

● More likely to be an early bird

● More likely to be introverted

● More likely to use a recipe for inspiration when cooking

● Favorite movie genre is drama

TRAITS OF THOSE WHO SHOP FOR GROCERIES WITHOUT A LIST

● More likely to be a night owl

● More likely to be an ambivert (a mix of both introvert and extrovert)

● More likely to make recipes up as they go along

● Favorite movie genre is comedy