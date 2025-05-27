Line Creek Brewing to release 'Minix 145' beer in honor of fallen officer's birthday

The Brief A brewery in south metro Atlanta plans to honor a fallen officer on what would have been his thirty-third birthday. Line Creek Brewing plans to honor Deputy Eric Minix next month for his heavenly birthday with a beer it crafted and named after him. It will be available on June 7 and 8 at the brewery’s Peachtree City and Newnan locations.



The beer will be called Minix 145, named for the last name and badge number of fallen Deputy Eric Minix.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 was with his widow, Trina, at the Peachtree City Line Creek location when she tried it for the first time on Tuesday. "It’s good," she proclaimed. "Eric would have liked it."

Deputy Minix was a K9 officer for Coweta County when he was struck and killed in January 2024 following a high-speed chase. June 8th would have been his 33rd birthday, and Line Creek Brewery, with locations in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville, was his favorite place to enjoy a pint.

Parker Williams was the brewer who crafted the beer to honor Minix. "We specifically asked what kind of beer he liked, what he enjoyed, so we wanted to celebrate his personality," Williams said.

What's next:

It will be available at the company’s Line Creek locations in Peachtree City and Newnan the weekend of June 7 and 8. A dollar from each pint will be donated to The Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

"It’s a great way to honor a fallen hero and support The Georgia Police K9 Foundation," said Christopher Lane, general manager of Line Creek Brewing.

Trina Minix is hoping to draw big crowds to celebrate her late husband and support an organization that works with law enforcement and their K9s statewide.