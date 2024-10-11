The Brief A Pennsylvania man has been indicted for a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community during the Global Black Pride Celebration in Atlanta. The accused reportedly caused $10,000 in damage, including defacing a gay pride flag and damaging property at the Starling Hotel. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis calls the act "despicable" and is pushing for enhanced penalties under hate crime laws. The incident targets victims based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, and gender, as emphasized by DA Willis. The commitment to prevent hate crimes is firmly stated by local authorities as Atlanta approaches its largest gay pride festival.



As Atlanta prepares for its largest gay pride festival this weekend, local officials are sending a clear message: Hate crimes will not be tolerated. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced an indictment against a Pennsylvania man accused of committing a hate crime during the Global Black Pride Celebration in August.

Ralph George Drabic of Pennsylvania was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury for damaging property during the event, which was held in Atlanta for the first time in the United States. Drabic is accused of defecating on a gay pride flag and causing approximately $10,000 in damage to vendor equipment, furniture, and signage.

"This defendant intentionally selected the victims of these crimes on the basis of their actual or perceived race, color, sex, sexual orientation, and gender," said District Attorney Willis. She emphasized that hate crimes would not be tolerated in Fulton County, especially as thousands converge on the city for Atlanta’s Pride Festival.

Willis described the crime as "despicable" and noted that her office is seeking enhanced penalties under Georgia's hate crime laws. "Here we are seeing a terrible crime committed against members of the African American LGBTQ+ community," she said.

The incident took place at the Starling Hotel on 14th Street, where Drabic allegedly left his phone behind. The indictment accuses him of causing significant property damage and committing acts that targeted the LGBTQ+ community.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum expressed his dismay at the crime, stating, "As we were literally hosting the world here for Black Gay Pride, this act was carried out." Some people may think that this represents Atlanta, Georgia, and it does not.

The indictment underscores local authorities' commitment to protecting the LGBTQ+ community as the city gears up for one of the largest pride celebrations in the Southeast.