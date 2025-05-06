Coweta County inmate reportedly kills himself in jail cell

The Brief A Coweta County inmate, 41-year-old Alan Caswell, was found dead in his jail cell on May 4 after reportedly hanging himself with a bedsheet. Detention officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Caswell was pronounced dead at the scene; his family has been notified. The incident is under investigation by the Coweta County Criminal Investigation Unit, and an internal policy review is also underway.



A Coweta County inmate is dead after reportedly hanging himself inside a jail cell, according to Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Detention officers found the inmate on May 4, according to a press release. The inmate had a bedsheet tied around his neck. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures until Coweta County Fire Rescue EMS responded and took over. However, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The inmate has been identified as 41-year-old Alan Caswell. His family has been notified. The Coweta County Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. There will also be an internal review of current policies and procedures conducted by The Office of Professional Standards and senior command staff.

According to The Newnan Times-Herald, Caswell was in jail after being arrested in 2022 on various drug charges.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office says mental health services are available to all inmates in the Coweta County Detention Center.