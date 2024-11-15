Pedestrian struck, killed on Buford Highway Friday morning

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Friday morning on Buford Highway, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Multiple units responded to the scene of the collision just north of Langford Road/Old Norcross Road and road closures were put into place.

A spokesperson for GCPD said the driver stayed at the scene and is speaking to police.

At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or if the driver will face any charges.

MAP OF THE AREA

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.