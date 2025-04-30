1 dead in fiery crash on Knox Bridge Highway in Cherokee County

The Brief A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery crash involving two trucks on Knox Bridge Highway in Cherokee County. First responders found a Chevrolet truck fully engulfed in flames; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, who was not injured, stopped and called 911; the cause of the crash is under investigation.



A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash on Knox Bridge Highway near Fieldstone Drive in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 12:31 p.m. and found a Chevrolet truck fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the blaze, but the adult male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle, a Dodge truck, was also involved in the crash. That driver continued down Knox Bridge Highway for a short distance before pulling over and calling 911. He was not injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The deceased man's identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.