3-alarm townhome fire in Cherokee County likely caused by gas grill

The Brief A 3-alarm fire broke out Monday at an 8-unit townhome complex near the Bridgemill community in Cherokee County, injuring one resident and two firefighters. Four of the eight units sustained damage; seven were unoccupied, while one resident was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a gas grill likely sparked the fire, which drew a response from 50 firefighters and temporarily diverted crews from a nearby false alarm.



Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) responded to a massive 3-alarm fire Monday at a townhome complex near the Bridgemill community. The blaze, which broke out in the area of Trecastle Square off Bells Ferry Road, prompted a response from 50 firefighters.

What we know:

The fire affected an eight-unit townhome building, seven of which were newly built and unoccupied. One unit was occupied at the time of the fire. The lone resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

Two firefighters suffered heat-related issues during the operation. One was transported to a hospital, while the other was treated at the scene and released.

What they're saying:

Four of the eight units sustained fire damage, according to officials. While the situation was unfolding, a 911 call also reported a possible structure fire on nearby Birchwood Pass. Crews investigated and found no active fire there, allowing those units to quickly assist with the primary incident on Trecastle Square.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was likely sparked by a gas grill.