3-alarm townhome fire in Cherokee County likely caused by gas grill
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) responded to a massive 3-alarm fire Monday at a townhome complex near the Bridgemill community. The blaze, which broke out in the area of Trecastle Square off Bells Ferry Road, prompted a response from 50 firefighters.
What we know:
The fire affected an eight-unit townhome building, seven of which were newly built and unoccupied. One unit was occupied at the time of the fire. The lone resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Courtesy of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services
Two firefighters suffered heat-related issues during the operation. One was transported to a hospital, while the other was treated at the scene and released.
What they're saying:
Four of the eight units sustained fire damage, according to officials. While the situation was unfolding, a 911 call also reported a possible structure fire on nearby Birchwood Pass. Crews investigated and found no active fire there, allowing those units to quickly assist with the primary incident on Trecastle Square.
A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was likely sparked by a gas grill.