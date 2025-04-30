5 charged after house hunters uncover animal cruelty in Walker County

article

The Brief Five people, including three generations of one family, have been charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty and three counts of aggravated cruelty in Walker County. Authorities discovered dead and neglected animals in a home listed for sale after prospective buyers alerted animal control to deplorable conditions. More than 20 live animals were rescued, the home was condemned, and several dogs and cats are now available for adoption at the Walker County Animal Shelter.



A house-hunting trip in Walker County took a disturbing turn when prospective homebuyers stumbled upon what authorities are calling one of the worst animal cruelty cases in recent memory.

What we know:

Five people have been arrested and charged following the discovery. James Delbert Fields, Jr., 78; Miriam Fields, 65; Mario Lopez, 42; Melodie Lopez, 40; and Britni Fields, 20, each face 13 counts of animal cruelty and an additional three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Courtesy of Walker County

The charges stem from a tip to Walker County Animal Control. A couple touring a home for sale on Highway 151 with their realtor flagged down an animal control officer after witnessing alarming conditions inside the property, including the presence of several neglected animals and a dead ferret inside a crate.

When officers, accompanied by a sheriff’s deputy, responded to the property, they found the deceased ferret along with a decomposing bunny and two dead goats still in crates. After securing a search warrant, authorities entered the residence and discovered extremely unsanitary and inhumane conditions—urine-soaked carpets, piles of feces, moldy food, and a widespread insect infestation.

In total, officers removed nine dogs, four cats, two horses, two goats, two donkeys, a sheep, and a pony. Four of the animals are currently on court hold. The remaining dogs and cats have been placed at the Walker County Animal Shelter and are available for adoption. The livestock were transferred to a rescue facility.

The home, which had been listed for $275,000, has since been condemned by county officials.