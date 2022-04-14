Pedestrian safety being reviewed after accident at Atlanta's airport

A mother and her two small children struck by a motorist at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision caused a one-year-old baby to be ejected from the stroller.

Police say the family was within the marked crosswalk, leaving the terminal and going over to the parking deck.

Michael Edward Dyson III (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

A ride-share driver named Michael Edward Dyson III admitted to police that he was not paying attention.

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries, although the impact left the vehicle with some damage.

Airport management said it is reviewing what extra steps can be taken to ensure pedestrian safety.

Police filed multiple traffic charges and took the drive to the Clayton County Jail.