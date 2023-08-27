Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian killed early Sunday morning in Bibb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
BIBB COUNTY - A pedestrian is dead after being struck on Hawkinsville Road near Allen Road in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Aug. 27. A 30-year-old man from Warner Robins was driving a Ford Focus when the vehicle struck 23-year-old Christopher Antwan Williams Jr., who was reportedly walking in the road.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
 