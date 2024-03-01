Pedestrian killed in crash on Downtown Connector exit ramp

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that shut down an exit ramp on the Downtown Connector overnight.

Officials say the fatal collision happened shortly after 12:15 a.m. on the Interstate 75/85 exit ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an injured man lying on the exit ramp.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Sadly, he was not able to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was trying to cross the ramp when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The crash shut down all lanes of the exit while they worked at the scene. The road has since been reopened.