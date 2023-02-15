Pedestrian killed by semi-trailer truck on DeKalb County I-85 access road

article

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a semi-trailer truck on a DeKalb County road Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County police confirmed with FOX 5 the deadly crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the I-85 northbound access road just past Pleasantdale Road.

SKYFOX 5 saw police officers on the scene blocking multiple lanes while they investigated the crash. The semi-truck remains on the scene.

Police have not released any details about the deadly collision.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.