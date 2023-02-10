Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road

article

The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road.

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and tried to cross the road without activating the crosswalk signal.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.



