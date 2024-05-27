Pedestrian hospitalized in crash on Cheshire Bridge Road

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was hit by a car on Cheshire Bridge Road late Sunday night.

Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of the road.

Investigators say the victim has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not shared any details about what led up to the crash.

It is not clear whether the driver in the crash will face any charges.