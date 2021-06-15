Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit in South Fulton, police say

South Fulton police are investigating a pedestrian accident that left a man hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said the man was found Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Manheim Auto Auction at 7205 Campbellton Road.

Police said man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and was not injured.

Police did not detail any potential charges. The collision remains under investigation.

