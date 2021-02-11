Pedestrian hit and killed, Clayton County police search for suspect

Clayton County police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian last week.

The victim was attempting to cross the intersection at Highway 138 SE at Tara Road in Jonesboro on February 5, police say. When officers arrived at the scene, a witness said the victim was hit by a black Dodge Charger.

The vehicle did slow down after hitting the victim, but eventually left the scene, a witness also told police.

The victim later died on the scene, investigators confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Clayton County police detectives at 678-618-2565.

