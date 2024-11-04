Pedestrian fatally injured outside Rockdale County supermarket

A pedestrian died on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle outside a Publix supermarket on Georgia Highway 212, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the Publix at 2880 Georgia Highway 212 following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim pinned beneath the vehicle.

Rockdale County Fire Rescue personnel responded and managed to extricate the individual. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital by emergency medical services but later died from the injuries sustained in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, has been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.