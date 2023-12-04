Pedestrian dies after being struck near Ralph David Abernathy, White Street

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta Police Department, it happened around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near White Street.

A man in his 40s was crossing the street when he was struck. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The driver remained on scene. It is unknown if any charges will be filed.