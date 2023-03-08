Woman startled to find bullets in side of her Peachtree Corner home

Gwinnett County police are searching for whoever opened fire on a home Tuesday.

Investigators believe a pellet gun was used, but say it is a crime that should be taken seriously.

"’Natalie, these are bullet holes,’" Natalie Kennel recounted what her husband told her.

Those words still haunt Natalie Kennel more than 24 hours after her husband made the shocking discovery Tuesday afternoon.

These images show two bullet holes and one plugged hole outside a Peachtree Corners home after shots were fired at it. (Supplied)

Kennel’s husband has since plugged up the holes at their Peachtree Corners home, but it is still terrifying as they do not know who is responsible.

"We have a couple of cats. Maybe someone was aiming for them. I can’t think of anyone who was aiming for our house," Kennel said.

These images show the Kennel family's cats which were not hurt after shots were fired at their Peachtree Corners home. (Supplied)

The cats were not hurt, but Kennel cannot help but think about her children.

"We were able to pull the rounds out, and the officer examined them, and said they were from a .22 caliber pellet gun," Kennel explained.

Pellet guns are no joking matter.

Last week, investigators say a Haralson County 2-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by a pellet gun.

"What frustrates me the most is feeling powerless to use my own backyard or to allow our children to play in our own backyard without fear," Kennel said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Natalie Kennel shows where bullet holes were found outside her Peachtree Corners home on March 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

This mom has a simple message to share as investigators continue their search.

"It feels like a no-brainer, but if you are a person with a firearm, don’t discharge it in a residential area," Kennel said.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to come forward to Gwinnett County Police Department.