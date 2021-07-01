Downtown Atlanta apartment building damaged by small fire

article

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a building on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Officials say crews found a small fire inside the roof of an apartment building on the 30 block of Peachtree Street around 6:30 Thursday morning.

They say a sprinkler system contained the fire and kept it from spreading.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

