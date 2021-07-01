Downtown Atlanta apartment building damaged by small fire
article
ATLANTA - Firefighters have put out a blaze at a building on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.
Officials say crews found a small fire inside the roof of an apartment building on the 30 block of Peachtree Street around 6:30 Thursday morning.
They say a sprinkler system contained the fire and kept it from spreading.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
