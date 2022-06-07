1 in custody after 'wild' bullet strikes Buckhead business during shooting

article

Shots were fired at a car along a busy Buckhead roadway after an argument, Atlanta police said. No one was injured, but a stray bullet struck a nearby business.

Police said the Sephora cosmetics store located at 3167 Peachtree Road received minor damage to the front window as a result of a "shot that went wild."

It happened around 2 p.m. as officers were gathering for roll call at the nearby precinct. Those officers heard the gunshots about a half mile away and rushed to the scene.

One person was taken into custody trying to flee the scene, police said.

Police investigate after a bullet went through the window of a popular Buckhead cosmetics shop on June 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators said that man fired two shots at a black car after an argument broke out. No one was injured, but the bullet struck the nearby business.

Police are asking for the other party involved in the argument to come forward.

The man, whose name has not been released, will be charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.