Peachtree Road Race returning to in-person event in 2021

The annual Peachtree Road Race will return to an in-person event on the Fourth of July weekend this year in Atlanta.

Race officials say the 52nd year of the race will be planned for two days and have strict safety measures in place for runners and spectators.

Last year, the race went fully virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic - with 45,000 people across the world taking part in the event. For this year, runners and walkers will still have the opportunity to participate virtually as well as in-person.

"This year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K," the director of the Peachtree Road Race Rich Kenah said. "As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their 4th of July celebration was both memorable and responsible."

When registration opens on March 15, participants will be asked to pick which race day they prefer. On that day, starts will be assigned based on performance.

While the Atlanta Track Club has not set a capacity, officials say they expect the number of runners to be fewer than the usual amount pre-pandemic.

As well as the staggard start, face coverings will be mandatory for everyone in attendance when not running or walking. All hydration stations will be self-serve. Post-race gatherings are also suspended.

