Police: Possible suspect in custody for double shooting during Buckhead drug deal
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a possible suspect is in custody after a double shooting in Buckhead Thursday night.
The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Pharr Road.
At the scene, responding officers say they found two men shot. Medics rushed the victims to a local hospital. At last report they were alert, conscious, and breathing.
According to investigators, evidence indicates the shooting happened during an argument over a drug deal.
Shortly after investigators with the APD's Aggravated Assault Unit got to the scene, officers say they apprehended a possible suspect in the case.
Police have not released the identity of anyone involved.
The investigation is ongoing.