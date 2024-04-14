Peachtree Place NE partially shuts down for construction

A Midtown roadway will partially shut down this week for construction, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT).

Starting on Monday, April 15 at 9 a.m., Peachtree Place NE from Juniper Street NE to Peachtree Street NE, will be closed.

To get around, officials recommend the following detour: While traveling southbound on Juniper Street NE, bypass Peachtree Place NE, turn right onto 8th Street NE, then take another right onto Peachtree Street NE.

The roadway is expected to reopen on Thursday, April 18 at 4 p.m.

ATLDOT is taking questions and concerns about the closure at atldot@atlantaga.gov.