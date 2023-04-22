2 killed in head-on crash along Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A crash happened along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. north of Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County on April 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Two people were killed in a crash along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Friday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in front of the Suwanee Creek Pump Station driveway located at 1758 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. just north of Suwanee Creek.

Police have not released too many details about the crash, but dash cam video shown to FOX 5 appears to show a white extended cab pickup truck, heading in the wrong direction, trying to pull into the emergency lane as a gray coup approached. Unfortunately, the coup also made the split-second decision to try to avoid the crash by also swerving into the emergency lane.

The pickup truck ended up crashing into the driver’s side frontend of the coup before rolling over and landing upright. The coup ended up spinning to the side of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

It was not immediately clear if the two people killed in the crash were both drivers or if more than two people were involved in the crash.

Traffic was being routed off Peachtree Industrial Blvd at Sugarloaf Parkway for about three hours while crews worked to clear the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.