Crash blocks all lanes of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth

A crash happened along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. north of Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County on April 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

All lanes are blocked along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. north of Sugarloaf Parkway.

Gwinnett County Police say the busy highway will be closed for several hours Friday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:30 p.m. and saw a white extended cab pickup truck and a gray coup, both with frontend damage.

The crash happened in front of the Suwanee Creek Pump Station driveway located at 1758 Peachtree Street just north of Suwanee Creek.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police have not said if there were any injuries.

Traffic was being routed off Peachtree Industrial Blvd at Sugarloaf Parkway.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.