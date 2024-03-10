Expand / Collapse search
3 killed, 3 injured in Peachtree Corners car crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Peachtree Corners
FOX 5 Atlanta

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. - Three people have died as a result of a car crash in Peachtree Corners.

Gwinnett County police were called to Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane just before 4 p.m.

In addition to the three who died, three more victims were taken to local hospitals. One of the victims was listed as "critical."

It is not clear what led to the crash, or whether there's a suspect in the case.

Gwinnett County police are continuing this investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. 