The Peachtree City Police Department is looking for a pair of art lovers who "naughtily nabbed" a $399 painting from Homegoods.

The police department didn't describe the painting or say when it happened, but they are asking anyone who recognizes the "dastardly duo" to send an email to Lt. McDowell at JMcDowell@Peachtree-City.Org. Reference Case#: P24-90036.