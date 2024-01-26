Expand / Collapse search
Peachtree City man arrested for sending obscene material, threatening to shoot up school

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Andrew Burke

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was recently arrested in Floyd County for sending obscene material to a person he believed to be under the age of 16 and making terroristic threats.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, 27-year-old Andrew Garrett Burke sent a photo of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating. He also sent graphic messages to the person he believed was underage.

Additionally, Burke sent a text message on Jan. 20 saying he would "go shoot up a school and kill a few people."

Burke was arrested on Jan. 21. He was booked into Fulton County Jail. Bond was denied by Judge Kevin Salmon. 
 