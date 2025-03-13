Peach Pass scam: FBI receives complaints over fraudulent texts

The Brief The FBI is asking Georigans to report scam texts pretending to be from Peach Pass that are demanding toll payments. The reported losses stand at more than $3,600, but officials say they believe the actual number of victims is much larger. The agency says you should never respond to click on any links included with the texts.



The FBI is warning Georgians about a wave of scam texts pretending to be from the state's Peach Pass system.

Investigators have said scammers have swiped thousands of dollars from residents who have been tricked by the fraudulent messages.

What we know:

The agency says the number of complaints to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reporting smishing texts from what seems like Peach Pass has jumped dramatically since March 1.

The center has received over 1,500 complaints in March so far - nearly as many as the entire year before.

The reported losses stand at more than $3,600, but officials say they believe the actual number of victims is much larger.

Dig deeper:

The scam messages falsely claim recipients owe money on unpaid tolls or Peach Pass accounts, threatening penalties or legal action if they do not pay.

The scam texts include a seemingly legitimate URL — "MyPeachPass.com "— followed by random characters.

Ericka Bayonne, a spokesperson for the State Road and Tollway Authority, told FOX 5 earlier this month that the texts are phony.

"This is not Peach Pass," she said. "This is not the State Road and Tollway Authority."

What you can do:

Officials say if you receive one of these texts, do not respond or click any links included.

You can file a complaint with the FBI on IC3's website and include the phone number where the text originated and the website listed inside the text.

To make sure you don't have actual fees, you can visit the Peach Pass' website.