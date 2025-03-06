Countless Georgians hit with scam texts saying they owe Peach Pass, toll money

The Brief Scam texts demanding toll payments threaten penalties and legal action. State officials confirm they don't request payment for Peach Pass and tolls via text. The Tollway Authority says it's working with the FBI to track the source of these phishing scams.



There's a good chance you have already got one.

A wave of scam texts claiming unpaid toll violations has flooded Georgia drivers’ phones, prompting state toll officials to issue a warning the public.

The phishing scam has hit other parts of the country, from Massachusetts to California.

Now, they're targeting Georgia drivers. Authorities say the messages are fraudulent and should not be trusted.

What we know:

The scam messages falsely claim recipients owe money on unpaid tolls or Peach Pass accounts, threatening penalties or legal action if they do not pay.

Ericka Bayonne, a spokesperson for the State Road and Tollway Authority, said they're phony.

"This is not Peach Pass," Bayonne said. "This is not the State Road and Tollway Authority."

The Authority confirmed that some people have reported falling for the scam by clicking on the links provided.

"Unfortunately, we do have people who have succumbed to this and they've clicked on the links," she said. Officials stress that Peach Pass will never request payment via text message.

The backstory:

The scam texts include a seemingly legitimate URL—"MyPeachPass.com"—followed by random characters.

Bayonne warned, "Don't think that because you see 'MyPeachPass.com' embedded in the domain name that it's us."

The State Road and Tollway Authority has received an influx of calls from confused drivers, she said, leading officials to escalate the matter to the FBI and FCC.

She said investigators are now working to determine the source of these phishing messages.

What they're saying:

Rajiv Garg, an associate professor of information systems & operations management at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, told FOX 5 the texts are a form of psychological manipulation.

He warns that responding to the texts could put individuals at greater risk.

"[They] want to know who you are. And once they validate by responding, now [they] can target you even more," Garg explained.

Officials recommend reporting the messages instead, so your carrier can track the scammers.

"They're getting creative with the technology that they're using," Bayonne said. "So make sure that you protect yourself."

What you can do:

Officials advise anyone who receives these texts not to click any links or respond.

Instead, they suggest clicking "Report Junk" to notify cell carriers and help track the scam’s origin.

If you do in fact owe money on a toll or Peach Pass, they say they will always mail you about it, and you'll always be able to call and verify it, Bayonne said.