Paulding County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 13-year-old female.

According to officials, Faliciah Smith was last seen near Senator Road. At the time of her last sighting she was on foot, authorities said.

Smith was last spotted wearing a red hoodie, black jeans, red vans shoes, and a red hat.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts should dial 911 or contact the Paulding County E911 Center at 770-445-2117 and select option 1.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE