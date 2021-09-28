Paulding County law enforcement, GBI investigate human remains

Investigators are examining a set of skeletal remains that Paulding County deputies said were found on a rural plot of land last week.

A property owner on Mt. Olivet Road in west-central Paulding County on Sept. 22 reported the remains.

Detectives went to the wooded area where the remains were discovered.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation by comparing missing person cases and analyzing the remains in the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

Both the GBI's Medical Examiner and Forensic Anthropologists will be examining the remains, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to provide a tip, anonymous or otherwise, to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division tip line at 770-443-3047 or by using the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

