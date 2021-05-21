Former Paulding County jail employees charged with sexually assaulting multiple imates

article

Two former jailers are in custody charged with sexual assault of multiple female inmates at the Paulding County Jail.

Officials say an investigation began on May 12 when a female inmate came forward to staff accusing 30-year-old LaDarius Dominique Jones and 22-year-old Lucas Mays of inappropriate sexual contact.

The jailers were promptly put on administrative leave during an investigation and officials say they made sure the two men did not have contact with any other inmates.

During their investigation, deputies say two more inmates came forward with similar allegations against Jones and Mays.

As a result of the investigation, allegations, and video evidence from the jail, the sheriff's office immediately fired Jones and Mays. They were then arrested by agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"It disgusts me that two of our jailers would betray the trust that our inmates and the public have in us," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement. "We are sworn to uphold the law, and I will not stand for anyone, even if they are one of our deputies or jailers, to violate the law and the trust of the community."

Both men face three charges of felony sexual assault and one count of violation of their oath of office.

The investigation remains ongoing

Officials are asking anyone who has more information about the investigation or any other misconduct to please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office OPS Division at (770) 443-3010, or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

