Paulding County daycare owner arrested for 2nd time in child abuse investigation

A Paulding County day care owner has been arrested for a second time during an investigation into alleged abuse of children under her care.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office say they began their investigation into 63-year-old Goldia Marie Lipsky and her Reach for the Sky Academy home daycare in January.

According to officials, investigators received an anonymous tip that there was video taken on Jan. 12, 2023 showing Lipsky assaulting multiple children between 8 months and 3 years in age.

As part of the investigation, deputies obtained additional video evidence from searching Lipsky's home surveillance cameras. Investigators say that footage showed additional acts of abuse against multiple children over a single week.

Lipsky, who had been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony first-degree cruelty to children, and five counts of misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children after her first arrest, was out on bond. She now faces an additional 17 felony counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Goldia Marie Lipsky (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The daycare owner is now being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Investigators say they believe that more charges could be filed against the Hiram resident and are encouraging anyone who may have additional information or know any other victims who stayed at the daycare to share their information.

To help with the investigation, call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a tip via the Paulding Sheriff Mobile app.