Paulding County daycare owner charged with child cruelty, aggravated assault

The owner of a Paulding County day care is facing multiple felony charges after officials say she assaulted five children under her case.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they began an investigation into the Reach for the Sky Academy home daycare on Mill Creek Lane after receiving an anonymous tip Wednesday.

According to the tipster, there was video evidence that showed a woman assaulting five children ranging in age from 8 months to 3 years old on Jan. 12.

After conducting an investigation, detectives identified the woman as 63-year-old Goldia Marie Lipsky and secured an arrest warrant.

Lipsky was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony first-degree cruelty to children, and five counts of misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children. Investigators believe more charges will be eventually filed against the daycare owner

Lipsky is being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have additional information or know any other victims who stayed at the daycare to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a tip via the Paulding

Sheriff Mobile app.

