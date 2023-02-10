Bond denied for Paulding County daycare owner facing additional child cruelty charges

Georgia daycare licensing officials say a Paulding County daycare owner had a spotless record for years, until the last two weeks.

Goldia Lipsky was arrested last month, but investigators have charged the veteran daycare owner with 17 additional cruelty to children charges this week.

State investigators closed Reach for the Sky Academy home daycare when the 63-year-old Lipsky was first arrested back in January. Friday, a judge denied bond on additional charges leveled just this week.

The daycare owner found herself in a jail jumpsuit facing 25 charges for allegedly abusing children at her in-home daycare on Mill Creek Lane.

Goldia Marie Lipsky (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Her first arrest on eight charges came on January 25th after an anonymous tipster notified the sheriff's office.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says Lipsky's home daycare did not have a single complaint over 30 years.

But investigators say the tipster revealed troubling video of the 63-year-old in the act.

"We're talking about abuse where she was striking them multiple times, sometimes with different objects," Sgt. Ashley Henson, of the Paulding County sheriff's Office, commented.

Henson says investigators got a search warrant for Lipsky's home and started digging, finding so much more.

"We didn't have access to her camera system the first time, so we secured a search warrant, searched her home and then got some access to the camera system. We got seven days of access and that is when investigators realized there were additional cases of abuse at the home," the lawman confirmed.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Deputies and the Paulding County District Attorney's Office say more charges are likely. Prosecutors opposed bond Friday and the judge agreed.

"Today, I am going to deny the bond," a magistrate judge said in court.

Defendant Lipsky told the judge during Friday's hearing she is talking to an attorney and plans to hire him in the coming days.