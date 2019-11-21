Paul Brown talks hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta

Have you ever wondered if you have a hidden treasure lurking n your basement or attic? We have the man would know, antique expert Paul Brown stops by with a break down on this week's hidden treasures sent in from viewers.

This week he researched an ivory tusk from Spain and Martin Luther King penny from 1974.

