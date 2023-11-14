Man wanted across Southeast for social media scams arrested in Georgia, deputies say

article

Douglas County deputies have arrested a man authorities say was wanted across the Southeast for a variety of social media scams.

Officials say Paul Benjamin Locke had been on the run and avoiding authorities since July 2020.

According to investigators, Locke, who went by "Big Ben," would offer things like Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets, and counterfeit items for sale on Craigslist and social media sites.

Once he got his money, officials say Locke wouldn't deliver what he promised to his victims.

Authorities say Locke was wanted by nine different agencies and is believed to have victims across the United States.

Locke is now in custody at the Douglas County Jail on charges of violation of probation.

If you believe that you are a victim of Locke's, contact your local law enforcement agency to report your situation.