Patrice Endres cold case: What happened to the Forsyth County wife, mother?

Patrice Endres disappeared from her hair salon in Forsyth County 18 years ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation into her disappearance and death are still unsolved.

Investigators were still trying to figure out what happened to Endres on the anniversary of her disappearance on April 15.

Law enforcement discovered the woman's remains on Dec. 6, 2005, in Dawson County.

Her disappearance and death investigation was the subject on an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix.

Here's what investigators know about Endres' disappearance and death:

Who was Patrice Endres?

Patrice Endres disappeared from her salon on April 15, 2004. Her remains were found over a year later. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Patrice Endres owned a hair salon called Tamber's Trim-N-Tan.

She was 38 years old when she disappeared.

She was a wife and mother.

When did Patrice Endres go missing?

She was last seen at her salon on April 15, 2004.

Investigators believe she disappeared between 11:30 a.m. and noon that day.

Patrice Endres disappearance

Investigators wen to Tamber's Trim-N-Tan at 6195 Highway 369 in Cumming and found Endres’ lunch uneaten.

The GBI said her car keys were there, and her car appeared to have been moved from its regular spot.

There was money missing from the cash register.

Patrice Endres' remains found in Dawson County

Someone found skeletal remains behind a church off of Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County.

GBI investigators identified the remains as Patrice Endres.

Her wedding ring — two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone — was missing.

Investigators home the distinct ring can lead them to someone who knows what happened to Patrice Endres.

How to report information about Patrice Endres' disappearance, death

There are several ways to report information to investigators:

Contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477

Visit GBI.Georgia.GOV

Download the See Something, Send Something Mobile app

