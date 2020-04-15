GBI asking for help solving salon owner's homicide cold case

Georgia law enforcement are asking the public for help solving a 16-year-old homicide cold case of a Forsyth County Salon owner.

Patrice Endres disappeared from her salon on April 15, 2004. Her remains were found over a year later. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

On April 15, 2004, officials say 38-year-old wife and mother Patrice Endres disappeared from her salon, Tamber's Trim 'N Tan on the 6100 block of Matt Highway/Highway 369 in Cumming, Georgia. Endres was last seen just before 11:30 that morning.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that money had been taken from the salon. Endres had left her lunch uneaten. While her keys were still at the salon, officials say her vehicle had been moved from where it normally was.

Over a year later on Dec. 6, 2005, the skeletal remains of Endres were found behind a church off of Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County, Georgia.

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

After identifying the body, officials realized that Endres' wedding ring was not recovered.

Officials are now hoping that someone may recognize the ring, which consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond in the center.

If you have information about the case or the ring's location please call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.