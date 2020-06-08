Patio dining opens at popular Atlanta taco restaurant

During a recent Facebook Live on Paul Milliken FOX 5, we asked our extended Good Day Atlanta family what they’ve been missing most during the pandemic. Of course, we heard answers including “hugs” and “seeing family members,” but surprisingly, another word popped up several times — margaritas!

So, we took that as a sign to visit popular Atlanta taco joint Tuza this morning, chatting with the team there about how they’ve kept business going during this age of social distance. In case you’ve never been, Tuza opened about a year ago (at 1523 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta), and quickly became a local favorite with its menu of authentic, flavorful tacos and quesadillas. From the Carnita taco (filled with pulled pork, salsa verde marmalade, pickled onions, and cilantro) to the Steak option (grilled steak, chumuchurri sauce, cotija cheese, and cilantro), Tuza’s owners say their focus is on fresh, simple flavors and ingredients.

While dine-in service has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuza shifted focus to curbside delivery. But over the past few weeks, the team opened up the restaurant’s patio and placed some tables outside, allowing patrons to enjoy food and drinks (including those margaritas!) on-site.

