Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.

Police said officers went to Parsons Street at around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a person was shot.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw investigators photographing the scene and placing evidence markers next to shell casings. There was a car that crashed into a tree that appeared to have fallen on top. Police were talking to two people at the scene.